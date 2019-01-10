VIDEO: Milwaukee County bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass

Heart-stopping video shows a bus driver rescuing a baby girl who she spotted alone and barefoot on a freeway overpass last month.

Milwaukee County bus driver Irena Ivic spotted the child running on the side of the road just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 22. The child, who was less than 1 year old, was wearing only a onesie and diaper.

Ivic stopped her bus, ran across the busy street and picked up the crying child, then brought her on board her bus. A passenger on the bus took off her jacket to help keep the girl warm as Ivic comforted the child, who quickly fell asleep in her arms.

Firefighters, police officers and transit security officers arrived on the scene a short time later. Besides being cold and scared, authorities said the girl was unharmed.

Police said the girl had been left outside by her mother, who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the girl with her father.

Authorities said this is the ninth lost or missing child found by Milwaukee County Transit System drivers in recent years. Ivic will be honored for her heroic actions on Thursday.
