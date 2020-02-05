'Don't kill my daddy' - Video captures boy's frightened reaction as armed bounty hunters arrest man in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captures the moment several bounty hunters arrest a man with their guns drawn as his children watch in fear from inside a car just feet away.

The incident occurred last Thursday at about 2:24 p.m. in the 16000 block of La Fortuna, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Ricky Gory had picked up his children from school when he pulled into the driveway. Witnesses say six bounty hunters rushed the car with guns drawn.

When Gory attempted to flee, he crashed into a tree and was taken into custody, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The children - ages 12, 9, 6 and 1 - were still in the car.

"Don't kill my daddy!" one child is heard screaming in the video.

Brittany Snell, the boy's mother and Gory's girlfriend, says there was no reason for the bounty hunters to act that way and no reason for the takedown with the children in the car.

She says one of the bounty hunters told her they had been following Gory all day and made the arrest after he'd picked up the children from school. Gory has a lengthy rap sheet, all non-violent, nearly all traffic tickets for which he'd fail to appear.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirms they responded to the situation, as did CalFire paramedics who checked out all the people involved for any possible medical injuries.
