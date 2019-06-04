Video captures deadly shootout at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the sound of a barrage of gunshots fired during a deadly shooting at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Monday.
Authorities said a man was trying to cross the border into Mexico when he ignored orders to stop for an inspection and reportedly started shooting at U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
Agents shot back and killed the man.
It's unclear why he refused to stop or where he was going.
