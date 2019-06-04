Video captures deadly shootout at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the sound of a barrage of gunshots fired during a deadly shooting at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said a man was trying to cross the border into Mexico when he ignored orders to stop for an inspection and reportedly started shooting at U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Agents shot back and killed the man.

It's unclear why he refused to stop or where he was going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosan diego countymexicofatal shootingshootingborder patrol
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man shot dead after opening fire at San Ysidro Port of Entry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News