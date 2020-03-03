Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

Video captures the chaotic moment a fight breaks out on a cruise ship that was turned away from multiple ports amid coronavirus fears.

A passenger says tensions started to rise after the ship was denied permission to dock at multiple ports because two people on board had gotten sick, and some feared it was coronavirus. It turns out, it was just the flu.

Video shows a crew member apparently using pepper spray to deal with the passengers who started turning on each other and cruise ship staff.

The ship eventually docked at Cozumel, Mexico.

The more than 4,500 guests were all given a full refund for the disruptive nature of the cruise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fightcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
Warren, Biden campaigning in SoCal for Super Tuesday
Pedestrian struck, injured by sheriff's deputy car in Lynwood
OC firefighters released from isolation after coronavirus scare
Alex Trebek donates $100K to help nonprofit fight SoCal homelessness
LA County health officials preparing for coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Panicked shoppers flock to Costco, Walmart amid coronavirus fears
IE customers stock up on supplies due to coronavirus
Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy
Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News