Video captures Fla. motorcyclist crashing after 'taunting' police

Police in Florida have released footage showing a dramatic crash in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Ryan Decubellis was driving his 2017 Suzuki Motorcycle northbound on US Highway 19 North with a group of motorcyclists on May 3 when he drove past two deputies and accelerated at a "high rate of speed."

Sergent Spencer Gross told local media that Decubellis was taunting the deputies.

Decubellis crashed into a car driven by 54-year-old Scott Colletti, who was making a left turn across the road, police said.

Decubellis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Colletti suffered minor injures.

Police said Decubellis pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Driving with Property Damage and Personal Injury and No Motorcycle Endorsement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
motorcycle accidentu.s. & worldmotorcycles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News