Video captures man taking armload of packages from Yucaipa home

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is sought after doorbell camera video captured the suspect taking packages from the front door of a home in Yucaipa, police said.

Yucaipa police said the incident occurred Monday at about 1:56 p.m. in the 11000 block of Fremont Street.

Ring camera video of the incident shows the suspect at the front door of the home and stacking the packages on top of each other before getting into a red sedan.

The suspect was seen wearing a black shirt with black jeans, white shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yucaipa Police Department at (909) 918-2305, or the Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 790-3100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yucaipasan bernardino countytheftpackage theftsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow creating dangerous conditions along 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass
Woman shot, man surrenders after barricade in Norwalk home
Mountain High closed for day amid heavy snow, winds
Southwest plane blows tire upon landing at Burbank
Rain, snow continue on Thanksgiving Day
The best foods to boost your brain health
LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore speaks about body-cam video
Show More
Santa Clarita residents anxious as rains threaten mudslides
Cal/OSHA investigating deaths of 2 UPS workers at Ontario airport
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Father of 4 brain dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake
More TOP STORIES News