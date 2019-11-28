Video captures man taking armload of packages from Yucaipa home

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is sought after doorbell camera video captured the suspect taking packages from the front door of a home in Yucaipa, police said.Yucaipa police said the incident occurred Monday at about 1:56 p.m. in the 11000 block of Fremont Street.Ring camera video of the incident shows the suspect at the front door of the home and stacking the packages on top of each other before getting into a red sedan.The suspect was seen wearing a black shirt with black jeans, white shoes and a black baseball cap.Anyone with information is asked to call the Yucaipa Police Department at (909) 918-2305, or the Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 790-3100.