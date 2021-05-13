Video shows moment crowded Malibu balcony collapses, injuring 9

EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures moment crowded balcony collapses in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Terrifying video shows the moment the balcony of a Malibu oceanfront home suddenly collapsed, causing the victims to plunge 15 feet to the rocks below.

Nine people were injured, four of them hospitalized, when the balcony collapsed Saturday at the home in the 20500 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway.

Video shows several people crowded on the balcony when it fell.

Witnesses say they had gathered for a birthday party when the celebration took a terrifying turn.

The home has been red-tagged. Investigators believe the deck's integrity and the weight of too many people combined to cause the collapse.

"The property in question had a valid short-term rental permit with the City in line with the City's short-term rental ordinance," the city of Malibu said in a statement Monday. "Malibu Code Enforcement is investigating any potential violations of occupancy limits of that permit or any other issues with that property, and Building and Safety staff are investigating the incident as well."

RELATED: 9 injured after balcony at beachfront Malibu home collapses, plummets onto rocks below
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly a dozen people were injured, four of them hospitalized, after a balcony at a Malibu home collapsed onto the beach Saturday.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countybeacheslos angeles county fire departmentbalcony collapse
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters gaining control of Antelope Valley blaze
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
2 planes collide mid-air near Denver
Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro
Gunfire report in Fairfax District determined to be 'swatting' call, LAPD says
LA experiencing alarming jump in fires at homeless encampments
Show More
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments
Chargers open 2021 season against Washington Football Team
California's real estate market among hottest on record
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
More TOP STORIES News