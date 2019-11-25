Wrecked car catches on fire, hangs off edge of 118 Freeway overpass in Pacoima - VIDEO

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver survived a fiery crash and very close call in Pacoima late Sunday night.The driver crashed what appeared to be a white Infiniti, which went up in flames on the westbound 118 Freeway overpass just before the 5 Freeway interchange around 11:50 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.The vehicle was left dangling off the edge of the overpass, and could have fallen roughly 100 feet.The driver made it out of the car unharmed, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.The interchange reopened a short time later.It is unclear what led up to the crash and no arrests were made.