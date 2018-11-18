VIDEO: Car crashes into Azusa gas station, killing 1

Startling video shows a deadly crash that happened at a gas station in Azusa early Sunday.The crash happened so fast, the video almost jumps as the car violently flips over after slamming into some gas pumps.The wreck occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 100 block of N. Azusa Avenue.A male passenger in the car was killed and the male driver was hospitalized in serious condition, according to Azusa police.Speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.