VIDEO: Car crashes into Paramount restaurant, hits man inside

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is recovering after being hit by a car that crashed through a restaurant in Paramount Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m., just before the restaurant on Rosecrans Avenue was going to close for the night.

Surveillance video from inside shows the moment the car rammed into the building, pushing a man on a chair who was eating inside. The man was able to immediately get up and walk away, narrowly avoiding any serious injuries.

The man did go to the hospital but the extent of the injuries was unknown.

It's unclear what caused the car to crash or what happened to the driver.
