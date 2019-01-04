VIDEO: Carson gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

EMBED </>More Videos

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a gas station in Carson on Thursday evening in an incident that was captured on surveillance video.

The footage shows the masked male suspect walking through the parking lot of the Arco station in the 1411 block of East Del Amo Boulevard about 9:20 p.m, according to Carson police. He then enters the convenience store and points a black handgun at the clerk behind the counter.

Video from an overhead camera shows the robber taking between $300 and $500 from the cash register as the employee stands nearby with his hands in the air.

The clerk was unharmed, investigators said.

The suspect being sought was wearing a green ski mask, dark-colored pants and gloves, and a hooded sweatshirt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysurveillance videosurveillance cameraarmed robberygas stationCarsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
San Bernardino hit-and-run: Car strikes woman crossing street
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Slain NorCal police corporal honored with procession
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Show More
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: Police
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government
Man dies after being punched at Lancaster Jack in the Box
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
More News