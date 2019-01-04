VIDEO: Carson gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a gas station in Carson on Thursday evening in an incident that was captured on surveillance video.The footage shows the masked male suspect walking through the parking lot of the Arco station in the 1411 block of East Del Amo Boulevard about 9:20 p.m, according to Carson police. He then enters the convenience store and points a black handgun at the clerk behind the counter.Video from an overhead camera shows the robber taking between $300 and $500 from the cash register as the employee stands nearby with his hands in the air.The clerk was unharmed, investigators said.The suspect being sought was wearing a green ski mask, dark-colored pants and gloves, and a hooded sweatshirt.