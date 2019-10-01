Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: VIDEO

CHICAGO -- Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said they believe an accelerator on the cart became stuck, causing it to lose control

Video shot by a passenger waiting for their flight shows the car driving in circles, unmanned, as workers jump out of the way and pull each other to safety, even as they try to find a way to stop the cart.

Eventually another airport employee on another vehicle rams the cart, knocking it on its side and stopping it.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareamerican airlinescaught on videoohare airport
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in West Carson
Clippers hold first practice of 2019-20
Fans in Hollywood remember Mexican singer José José
Silver Lake shooting caught on cameras shatters quiet neighborhood
Parents charged in death of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
8-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Oxnard
Suspect dead after Yucca Valley chase ends in deputy-involved shooting
Show More
CA woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Plastic straw restriction at LA restaurants to go into effect
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Woman caught on camera keying Tesla
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
More TOP STORIES News