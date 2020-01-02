Coast Guard airlifts ill passenger, 68, from cruise ship 225 miles off San Diego coast: VIDEO

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Coast Guard says a 68-year-old woman with symptoms of a stroke was hoisted from a cruise ship off Baja California and flown to a hospital in San Diego.

The cruise ship Viking Sun was about 225 miles south of San Diego when the crew requested assistance Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard dispatched a C-27 Spartan airplane from Sacramento and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from San Diego with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedic added to the crew.

The helicopter lowered a rescuer and basket to the cruise ship and hoisted the patient aboard. She was reported to be in stable condition.
