Riverside police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman seen on surveillance video stealing a snake from a pet store.The couple is seen in front of a snake tank at Elliott's for Pets in the 6700 block of Brockton Avenue last Friday at about 8 p.m.The man opens the tank, reaches in and grabs a small red-tailed boa constrictor. He hands it to the woman, who is visibly pregnant.The woman, with the snake in her hand, walks out of the store with the male suspect.If you recognize the couple, you're asked to call Riverside police at (951) 353-7118. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing the incident number P18177221.