Caught on camera: Crook installs skimming device on credit card machine at Covina gas station

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crook installed a skimming device on a credit card machine inside a gas station in Covina, and the entire incident was captured on surveillance camera.

The owner of the gas station said a man mounted the device while his wife distracted the manager.

The manager later noticed that the credit card machine looked different and took it off before any customers used it, the owner said.

The manager also checked all of the station's gas pumps for skimmers. No other devices were found.

Covina Police Department detectives are investigating and searching for the suspects involved.

