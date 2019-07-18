VIDEO: Deputy wounded in Victorville standoff, apparent shootout

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy has been wounded in a Victorville standoff and apparent shootout where a reportedly armed suspect is seen trying to ram deputies with an SUV on Wednesday.

The unidentified deputy sustained injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear whether he or she was shot or injured some other way during the incident.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun and at some point a standoff began. The suspect refused to exit his vehicle and suddenly accelerated toward deputies and their units, officials said.

Dramatic video captured the ensuing gunfire by deputies and the suspect as the suspect drove the SUV toward deputies.

The incident happened outside an auto body shop near 7th Street and Circle Drive.

SWAT officers eventually took the suspect into custody. He was injured and transported to a nearby hospital, sheriff's officials said.

They added that two guns were found on the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyvictorvilleofficer injuredshootingdeputy involved shootingstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drone with fireworks strapped to it is found on DTLA building
LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges
Two marijuana grows busted at same Riverside home in less than a year
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
OC massage therapist arrested on for elder sexual abuse, rape
USC undergrad rocket club set world record
Angels pitcher, manager suspended for pitch that hit Astros player
Show More
Man charged with capital murder for sons' drowning deaths
Woman nearly pierced by long piece of metal while driving
Garden Grove's Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral, reopens
9-year-old girl's sketch may help police solve theft crime
Emails show Iowa official's Tupac fixation before his ouster
More TOP STORIES News