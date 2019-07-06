Ridgecrest Earthquake

VIDEO: Disneyland's Space Mountain ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The happiest place on Earth was among the locations throughout Southern California that were rattled by Friday evening's magnitude 7.1 earthquake centered near Ridgecrest.

A parkgoer's video shows the illuminated interior of Disneyland's Space Mountain ride, which was stopped after the temblor struck.

"Attention, space travelers: All flights have been put in a holding pattern," a voice announced over an intercom. No injuries were reported on the roller coaster.

Although Disneyland is located about 160 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, where the epicenter was located, the quake was felt throughout the Anaheim theme park.

Following Thursday's magnitude 6.4 temblor in Kern County, a Disneyland spokesperson said earthquakes typically prompt the closure and inspection of the park's rides before they are reopened.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
