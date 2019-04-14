VIDEO: Long Beach hit-and-run driver talks to cameraman before running away from crash site on 405 Freeway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run driver on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach crashed her car and made a run for it, but not before telling her story to a local news photographer."I just want to grab this stuff for my son's birthday... I don't want to be on camera," she told the cameraman.After she admitted to being the driver of the car, the videographer told her she can't leave the scene. It was then that she told him, "I will give you my name," and ran.The woman grabbed and then dropped most of her belongings as she fled.She jumped a K-rail and crossed two freeway lanes before disappearing down an off-ramp.The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Friday. California Highway Patrol officials said it was on the northbound 405 at Santa Fe Avenue.The woman's car was towed.At last check, authorities had not located the woman.