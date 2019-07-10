Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway

ATLANTA -- Cash was flowing as money literally rained down on a busy interstate near Atlanta.

It happened Tuesday night on I-285.

A viewer in Georgia captured video of the scene and sent it in into 6abc in Philadelphia.

The video shows people stopped in the middle of the road scrambling to get their hands on the dough.

Witnesses said the door of an armored truck came open, spilling the cash onto the highway.

It is unclear how much cash flew out, but it is said to be substantial.

No one crashed while going for the cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moneyviewer videou.s. & worldhighways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for toddler last seen in San Luis Obispo County
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Show More
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News