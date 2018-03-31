The Anaheim Police Department on Friday released surveillance in an attempt to identify four burglars who struck a pizza restaurant in late September.Dubbed the "Droopy Drawers Bandits" by investigators, the suspects were recorded by a camera mounted outside the business in the 5600 block of La Palma Avenue.According to police, the footage shows the burglars smashing a glass door with a sledgehammer and taking what seem to be two safes. As they made their getaway in a red 2017 Honda Civic, one of the suspects rode in the trunk of car -- apparently because the safe took up too much space in the back seat.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at contact Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.