VIDEO: Police shoot suspect in fatal stabbing near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood

Police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in May following a deadly stabbing near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division says officers saw 28-year-old Sandra Ochoa repeatedly stabbing an unconscious woman outside a house on Wilton Place on May 31.

Ochoa was ordered to stop, and when she refused, authorities say officers fired several shots.

The suspect was taken into custody after she went back into the house.

She was shot twice in the leg.

The victim was her neighbor and died from multiple stab wounds, police say.

Officers found a pair of bloody scissors at the scene.

Ochoa faces one count of murder and one count of use of a dangerous weapon.

Additional information about the circumstances that led up to the stabbing were not immediately released.
