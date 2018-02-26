EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3141655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jeff Ehling provides insights from the scene of a 3-alarm apartment fire in northwest Harris County.

Three children and a woman were rescued from a fast-moving apartment fire in northwest Harris County, Texas.The fire started in building nine of the Cornerstone Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Monday. It quickly spread to three alarms.Firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her children from a second-floor window.Incredible video captured the family being brought down a ladder from a back balcony while the flames raged behind them."We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We seen the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went," said Margaret Williams.Just before 4 a.m. a puppy was also rescued from the building.One building collapsed because of the fire damage and is a total loss. Sixteen units were destroyed.A cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Red Cross was on the scene assisting the families impacted by the fire.