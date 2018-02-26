HOUSTON --Three children and a woman were rescued from a fast-moving apartment fire in northwest Harris County, Texas.
The fire started in building nine of the Cornerstone Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Monday. It quickly spread to three alarms.
Firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her children from a second-floor window.
Incredible video captured the family being brought down a ladder from a back balcony while the flames raged behind them.
"We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We seen the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went," said Margaret Williams.
Just before 4 a.m. a puppy was also rescued from the building.
One building collapsed because of the fire damage and is a total loss. Sixteen units were destroyed.
A cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Red Cross was on the scene assisting the families impacted by the fire.