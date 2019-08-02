VIDEO: Flames engulf Jack in the Box in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews battled a massive fire at a Jack in the Box in Pomona early Friday morning.The blaze broke out in the attic of the fast-food restaurant around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The business was closed at the time.There were no injuries reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.