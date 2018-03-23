At least two people are dead and a dozen injured after a shooting and hostage situation in France on Friday, police said. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it "seems to be a terrorist act."
The hostage taker was killed by police, a police union official said.
The scene happened at a supermarket in Trebes, which is located in the southern part of the country. Early footage shows the police responding to the scene and blocking off roads in and around Trebes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
