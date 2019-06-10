VIDEO: Grasshoppers swarming Sardinia, destroying farmlands

ROME (KABC) -- Farmers in Sardinia are complaining of grasshoppers swarming the Italian island and destroying farmlands.

Footage from Nuoro in the center of Sardinia showed millions of the species of locust crowding a field of grass, a tree and a building.

Representatives from Italy's Coldiretti Agricultural Association said the insects are destroying hay that is meant to feed livestock.

Farmers have been trucking in hay from other parts of Sardinia, raising their costs.

Farmers are now calling on authorities for assistance.

There are concerns that the insects could move to other crops, including Sardinia's grape vines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livestockagricultureitalyu.s. & worldinsect
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News