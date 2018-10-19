VIDEO: Halloween decorations stolen from Upland family's front porch

Video shows the moment a suspect is seen stealing an Upland family's Halloween decorations from their front porch. (Cherry Protacio-Lairson)

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect is seen stealing an Upland family's Halloween decorations from their front porch.

The homeowners said the suspect swiped decorations that their kids made in preschool and kindergarten.

The incident occurred earlier this month at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Neighbors are checking their cameras to see if they can get better angles to identify the suspect.

One of the homeowners, Cherry Protacio-Lairson, said police told her they were unable to identify the suspect because their video is too pixelated.
