Video shows Harvey Weinstein encounter with alleged rape victim

A new video has been released of an encounter between Harvey Weinstein and a woman who later accused him of rape.

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK (KABC) --
The video shows Melissa Thompson demonstrating video technology for the movie mogul at his New York City office in 2011. Thompson sued Weinstein in June.

Their meeting starts with Thompson extending her hand for a handshake. Instead, Weinstein embraces her and rubs her back.

At another point in the meeting, Thompson said Weinstein put his hand up her dress.

The video, which only captures the two from the waist up, doesn't show Weinstein's hands at that point, but does show Thompson reacting with discomfort and telling Weinstein, "That's too high. That's too high."

It also shows her joking about his advances, saying that "data is hot."

In an interview with Sky News, Thompson said Weinstein's behavior was distracting and she struggled to stay "on script" with the product pitch. She said his manner changed from the start of the meeting, that his eyes had darkened and he "looked like a predator."

Thompson said she later met Weinstein at a nearby hotel bar, where she said she expected to close the technology deal.

Instead, she said, Weinstein led her to a hotel room and raped her.

Weinstein has been charged in New York with sexually assaulting three women. Thompson is not among them.

Weinstein's lawyer says the full video "demonstrates that there is nothing forceful" and shows "casual, if not awkward, flirting from both parties."

Attorney Ben Brafman also said it was produced by Thompson in an attempt to publicly disgrace Weinstein for financial gain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
