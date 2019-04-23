VIDEO: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends with PIT maneuver in Playa Vista

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5266692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A chase suspect maneuvered in and out of traffic on a freeway during a chase that made its way from Compton to Playa Vista.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase came to an end and a driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Playa Vista after a California Highway Officer conducted a PIT maneuver on a compact car.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies initiated the chase about an hour earlier in Compton and were led by the suspect intermittently on surface streets and freeways toward Hawthorne and Inglewood.The driver of the black two-door repeatedly made U-turns in the middle of the street and occasionally drove on the wrong side of the road. An initial spike strip was deployed but unsuccessful.The California Highway Patrol later took over the chase and another spike strip was deployed. This resulted in at least one of the car's front tires being blown, and smoke began to emanate from the rim.After the suspect drove into Playa Vista around 12:15 p.m., a Highway Patrol SUV tapped the car's rear bumper and sent it into a spin. The driver exited the vehicle, raised his arms and was taken into custody without incident.The circumstances that prompted deputies to begin chasing the suspect were not immediately clear.