VIDEO: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends with PIT maneuver in Playa Vista

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase came to an end and a driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Playa Vista after a California Highway Officer conducted a PIT maneuver on a compact car.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies initiated the chase about an hour earlier in Compton and were led by the suspect intermittently on surface streets and freeways toward Hawthorne and Inglewood.

The driver of the black two-door repeatedly made U-turns in the middle of the street and occasionally drove on the wrong side of the road. An initial spike strip was deployed but unsuccessful.
EMBED More News Videos

A chase suspect maneuvered in and out of traffic on a freeway during a chase that made its way from Compton to Playa Vista.


The California Highway Patrol later took over the chase and another spike strip was deployed. This resulted in at least one of the car's front tires being blown, and smoke began to emanate from the rim.

After the suspect drove into Playa Vista around 12:15 p.m., a Highway Patrol SUV tapped the car's rear bumper and sent it into a spin. The driver exited the vehicle, raised his arms and was taken into custody without incident.

The circumstances that prompted deputies to begin chasing the suspect were not immediately clear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonplaya vistalos angeles countychpcalifornia highway patrolhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News