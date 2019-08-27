VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 people amid chaotic incident outside Denver nightclub

By ABC7.com staff
DENVER (KABC) -- A dramatic hit-and-run was captured on video in Denver.

According to police, a driver plowed into a crowd and then drove away.

Investigators say the incident began when a brawl erupted outside a nightclub over the weekend.

People began throwing items at a silver car and tried to rip off one of its doors. The person behind the wheel accelerated to get away and struck two people in the process. Neither victim was seriously injured.

Police officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The driver has been identified, authorities said. Prosecutors have not decided whether that person will face charges.
