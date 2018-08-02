Cleveland judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut in courtroom

A judge in Cleveland ordered two pieces of tape to be placed over a defendant's mouth because he would not stop talking during sentencing Tuesday.

CLEVELAND (KABC) --
A judge in Cleveland ordered two pieces of tape to be placed over a defendant's mouth because he would not stop talking during sentencing Tuesday.

Franklyn Williams just began serving a 24-year prison sentence for his conviction on armed robberies and other charges.

The court says he disappeared in the middle of his trial.

Williams told journalists he was trying to get on record that he didn't remember his trial because he was hit in the head and didn't get any medical treatment.

Williams says he plans to appeal his sentence.
