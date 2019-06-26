VIDEO: Knife-wielding man allegedly involved in Long Beach road rage incident

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent road rage incident in Long Beach was caught on camera, including the moment one person pulled out what appeared to be a large knife.The man who captured the video says it happened Monday night, and he heard yelling before watching a man in a minivan point a knife at several people in a Jeep next to him.After it ended, the man who pulled out the knife actually approached the witness and allegedly yelled, "You didn't see what happened."Police have not yet provided additional information.