Laker fan makes basket from half-court at Staples Center, wins $100,000: VIDEO

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The most impressive shot at Staples Center on Sunday night was made by 27-year-old Evan Brooks of La Habra.

Brooks won $100,000,000 for sinking a basket from half-court, making him the first Mandalay Bay "Big Shot Jackpot" winner of this season.

"My brother said, 'Man, if you make this shot, if you make this shot, yada, yada, yada," Brooks recalled in an interview with ABC7. "After the first quarter I was like, 'Alright, bro, from here on out we're not talking about it.'

"As you can see in the film, I dropped," Brooks added. "I dropped and my eyes got big, my mouth got wide and I was just ready for it to go in."

He said he planned to invest some of the money and use it to help his mother, a cancer survivor.
