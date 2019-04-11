VIDEO: LAPD officers pull man from burning Sylmar home

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic new body camera video shows Los Angeles Police Department officers rushing into danger to pull a man from a burning house.

The Mission area officers came across the burning home in Sylmar, learning someone was inside.

Faced with flames, smoke and clutter, the officers get inside and locate the man before they pull him to safety.

It's unclear what caused the fire.
