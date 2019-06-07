VIDEO: Mail carrier pepper sprays dog in front yard of L.A. home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A video that is hard to watch shows a mail carrier pepper spraying a dog in the front yard of a Los Angeles home.The mail carrier claims the dog, Coco, tried to jump the fence and bite her bag, but Coco's owner said the woman's actions were unprovoked.Coco is doing better but has to wear a cone to help with the irritation from the pepper spray.In a statement, the United States Postal Service apologized for the incident and said action will be taken.