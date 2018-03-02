Man sought, accused of slashing woman's throat at Pico-Union laundromat

EMBED </>More Videos

The LAPD is searching for an alleged robber accused of attacking a woman at a Pico-Union laundromat.

By ABC7.com staff
PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for an alleged robber accused of attacking a woman at a Pico-Union laundromat.

Police said the man came up behind a 40-year-old woman, slashed her throat with a sharp object and ran away with her purse. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect fled the location. The horrifying scene was caught on surveillance cameras.

The vicious attack happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at a laundromat near Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

The victim sustained a laceration to the neck, which required surgery.

In surveillance photos you can see the suspect has a goatee and was carrying a skateboard.

A suspect accused of slashing a woman's throat and stealing her purse at a Pico-Union laundromat on Thursday, March 1, 2018.


The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old. He's believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, all black clothing and black shoes with white soles.

The victim told investigators she has no idea who he is.

"Maybe he's desperate for money or he's got mental problems, but we want to get him off the streets and if he's got mental issues, we want to provide help for him," said LAPD Officer Tony Im.

Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to call the LAPD. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingattackrobberylaundromatsurveillancePico-UnionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News