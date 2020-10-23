VIDEO: Shirtless man arrested after jumping on rooftops in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bizarre scene in Van Nuys was captured on video as a man jumped from roof to roof Thursday night.Police responded to Standbury Avenue near Sherman Way where the man was seen on top of several homes around 8 p.m.AIR7 HD captured the man, who has not been identified, crawling along walls and leaping between homes.The man refused to listen to police commands and was seen repeatedly throwing rocks and other items at officers.Police were eventually able to arrest the man, who is undergoing a medical evaluation.