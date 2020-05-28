Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS -- Dramatic video shows the moments a man saved a driver from a fiery crash in Massachusetts.

Greg Budgell says he was on his way to work, when he saw the crash.

He immediately stopped, ran across the highway, and grabbed the driver by one arm as the car went up in flames.

The driver was so badly injured, he never would've made it out on his own.

"He told me that he only had one good arm and so that's why I was kind of dragging him that way," Budgell said. "It's not the best way to get someone out of there but I kind of looked at him and I said, "I got to drag you man, this car's about to go up, I gotta do it,' and I just dragged him up the hill."

An injured passenger was helped out by another bystander.

The driver's girlfriend said he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettscar crashrescuecar firecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
2.1 million more sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
Citadel Outlets in Commerce reopens with new safety measures
Soldier stops active shooter, credited with saving 'countless lives'
Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Show More
Here's how CA's unemployment extension program works
LA County officials looking to expand progress on reopening
CA nail salons: Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines to safely reopen
Burbank small business owner prepares to reopen store
Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Preseason dates announced
More TOP STORIES News