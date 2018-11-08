VIDEO: Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House, runs away

Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 8, 2018.

Customers screamed as a man fell through the ceiling tiles of a Waffle House in Alabama on Sunday.

Customers said the man appeared intoxicated as he continued to run around the restaurant in his underwear.

Police say 27-year-old Wesley Bost left his pants behind in the bathroom, which also contained his driver's license.

So, officers didn't have to do too much detective work to figure out who was responsible for all of the damage.

They say, however, Bost got away with an accomplice.

-----
