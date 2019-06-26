VIDEO: Man fatally beaten outside taco truck in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal beating near a taco truck in Hollywood was captured on surveillance video, and police are now asking for the public's help to track down the killer.The incident occurred on March 16 near a taco truck along La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.Police said a man in a red or orange sweatshirt stole something from the victim, and the victim took off after the suspect.Moments later, the suspect brutally attacked the victim. This fatal beating was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jarick Henderson. His cellphone is believed to be the item that was stolen from him, police said.A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.The suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, around 6 feet tall, with short, bushy dreads, police said.He was seen wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt with gray pants designed with red letters or a stripe along the side. He was wearing Vans-type shoes with a black and white checkered pattern. Police say the suspect quickly changed into a white T-shirt and was last seen exiting the MTA Red Line at the civic center on 1st and Hill streets in downtown L.A.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. You're urged not to approach the suspect.