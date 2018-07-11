VIDEO: Man harasses woman for wearing Puerto Rico shirt in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cook County Forest Preserves police officer was criticized Tuesday for his lack of response to a woman who was being harassed for wearing a Puerto Rico t-shirt. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A park police officer in Chicago has been assigned to desk duty while officials investigate his response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

The woman complained that a man at Caldwell Woods was questioning her citizenship and telling her she shouldn't be wearing the shirt. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth.

Video of the June 14 incident shows the officer didn't respond.

"You should not be wearing that in the United States of America," the man says in the video. He then moves closer to the woman and asks, "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"

More officers arrived and arrested the man, who was described as drunk.

Caldwell Woods is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The agency tweeted Monday that an investigation of the officer is ongoing. It says all visitors should feel safe.

Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, wants the officer fired.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harassmentdiscriminationcaught on videou.s. & worldpuerto ricoIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News