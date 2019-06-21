VIDEO: Man rushes TSA agents at Phoenix airport

By ABC7.com staff
PHOENIX -- No official motive yet, but it appears drugs and / or alcohol was involved when a young man ambushed TSA agents at the Phoenix airport Wednesday.

One source says 19-year-old Tyrese Garner has also been diagnosed as mentally disturbed.

He rushed the agents through a metal detector without warning, sending one to the hospital and four others to an urgent care facility.

The exact charges against the man are still pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonatsaairport securitysurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News