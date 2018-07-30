VIDEO: Man pours out gasoline, lights fire at NY gas station

Lucy Yang reports on the arson attack at a Staten Island gas station.

Staten Island, NY --
Surveillance video shows a man spilling gasoline onto the ground at a Staten Island gas station and setting it on fire, burning himself in the process.

Another man was also seriously injured by the flames.

The NYPD says it happened Monday at about 1:50 a.m. at the gas pumps in front of a 7-Eleven on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head.


According to police, the suspect filled a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.

The gas station's fire suppression system extinguished the blaze.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity suffered internal injuries and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
