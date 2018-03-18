VIDEO: Suspect snatches case of lottery tickets at Huntington Beach smoke shop

A Huntington Beach bandit was caught on camera snatching a case full of lottery tickets Saturday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Huntington Beach bandit was caught on camera snatching a case full of lottery tickets Saturday night.

After yanking the case off the counter of a smoke shop, you can see the suspect run out.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a location in the 19000 block of Bushard Street.

Huntington Beach police said they're on the lookout for the suspect seen on camera, as well as a getaway driver. They were last seen speeding off in a black newer-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information on the suspects was urged to call police.
