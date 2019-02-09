SUMMMERLIN, Nev. --A Nevada boy who is fighting cancer is making a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.
Home surveillance shows a man snatch two packages from his front door in Summerlin.
Gage Haynes, 14, told KLAS-TV he takes eight pills called Ryedapt every day.
"I have Systemic Mastocytosis. It's a rare form of cancer and it's just been happening my whole life so I'm used to it," said Haynes. "Now, we've finally found a way to help it, my whole life there's really been nothing," Haynes said.
Haynes was diagnosed when he was just 6 months old. Since then his mother says he's been in and out of the hospital.
"I worked really hard to try and get him that. I did financial assistance because it costs $40,000 a month because it's not FDA approved for anyone under 18," said his mother Shakala Alvaranga.
Haynes says he just wants the medicine back.
"It really helps me out a lot. I would feel a lot better, so I can go to school, get good grades, get a job. So just please return it," he said.