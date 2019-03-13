VIDEO: Manager chases man who steals perfume from OC Ulta store

A robbery suspect was caught on security video taking off with fragrances from an Ulta store in Orange County as a manager tried to stop him.

By ABC7.com staff
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A robbery suspect was caught on security video taking off with fragrances as a store manager tried to stop him.

It happened at the Ulta store in Seal Beach.

Police say the man tried to leave without paying for the perfumes and colognes.

The store manager confronted him and he ran off.

Officers later found the getaway car and arrested the suspect and his alleged accomplice.

They were both charged with robbery.
