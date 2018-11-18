VIDEO: Motorcyclist survives North Hills crash that sent him flying 80 feet

A local motorcycle rider survived a violent crash that sent him flying 80 feet in North Hills.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.
By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Shocking video shows a car turn into the path of the motorcycle. The impact sent the rider into the air before he lands on the sidewalk.

The crash happened on Veterans Day along Lassen Street, just outside U.S. Marine veteran George Ramirez's home.

Ramirez said he heard the crash and ran outside to help stop the victim from bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist suffered two collapsed lungs, a fractured pelvis and damaged spleen. The young man is now breathing on his own and is expected to survive.
