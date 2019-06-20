VIDEO: Man tampers with water bottles at Orange County grocery store

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who was spotted in a Mission Viejo grocery store removing the lids on water bottles.

The incident happened Monday at about 2:30 p.m.

The surveillance video does not show the man putting anything into the water bottles, but they have been removed and are being tested to determine if the water is contaminated.

The man was driving a white SUV and was wearing a bright orange shirt.

If you can help find him, call Orange County dispatch at 714-647-7000.
