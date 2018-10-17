VIDEO: Man with gun robs Winchell's Donuts in South LA

An armed robber was caught on camera hitting a South Los Angeles donut shop, and police are searching for the brazen suspect.Wearing a hoodie and yellow safety vest, you can see the man walk into a Winchell's in the 1900 block of Florence Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.A camera above the register shows the suspect flash a gun on the cashier before walking out with a drawer full of cash."I was making my donuts when this black guy came in asking for the money. He pulled out a gun, so and I just opened the register and I gave him the money," said employee Juan Espinosa.Espinosa said he was not hurt, but that's the second time he's been robbed.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the suspect is not in custody and is being sought.