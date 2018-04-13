LAPD officers take down man wielding machete in Pacoima parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities subdued and took into custody a man who was walking around a Pacoima parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. (KABC)

By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities subdued and took into custody a man who was walking around a Pacoima parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 4:51 p.m., when authorities received a call about a man panhandling and carrying a machete in the 11600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

Efren Rodriguez said the man, who is a known homeless person in the area, was threatening people with the weapon.

The man continued walking around with the machete as he ignored commands to comply with officers. Officers then shot the man with rubber beanbags.

Witnesses hiding in businesses at the strip mall captured the frightening moments on cellphone video.

"The guy was standing outside with a machete. He was by the water tower. A lot of officers came by. They drove up, got out of their cars and tried talking to him at first. After a while, they started firing at him with their little beanbags. It was pretty scary," Maria Torres said.

The man eventually went down to the ground and stayed there while officers tried to get him to raise his hands and give himself up.

Authorities then appeared to hit the man with beanbags again and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Witnesses said the LAPD handled the dangerous confrontation well and thanked them for their service.

The suspect was not injured, but taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
machetepanhandlinglapdarrestPacoimaLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News