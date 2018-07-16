Shocking video shows moments before deadly wrong-way freeway crash in Riverside

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking video shows the moments before a wrong-way driver in a Mustang slammed head-on into an SUV on the 60 Freeway in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a deadly wrong-way crash in the heart of Riverside.

The footage shows a Mustang going against traffic on the 60 Freeway just before it slammed into an SUV early Sunday morning.

Wrong-way freeway collision leaves 1 dead in Riverside
EMBED More News Videos

The driver of a red Ford Mustang entered the eastbound 60 Freeway heading westbound before slamming into a black Dodge Caravan near the Main Street exit around 3:30 a.m.


The woman behind the wheel of the Mustang drove on the wrong side for 7 miles before crashing near the Main Street exit.

A passenger in the Dodge Caravan was killed. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Caravan, who has since been released from the hospital, told ABC7 about the crash that killed his best friend Jehan Mapatuna.

Alazar Omari says they had just finished celebrating Jehan's birthday. He offered to drive his friend home after he had a few celebratory drinks.

Ironically, CHP investigators say the woman who was driving the car that crashed into them was under the influence.

While Omari is not at fault, he is blaming himself.

"Even though that car was going the wrong way I should have seen it," he said through tears. "I should have seen it, but I didn't."

Omari says his friend was recently accepted to UCLA to study math and physics.

"He just loved to smile and have fun and make people laugh," he said.

Police say when the driver of the Mustang is released from the hospital, she will be arrested for DUI.

A GoFundMe page has been started to assist Jehan's family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentwrong waytraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentsurveillance videofreewaytrafficRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wrong-way freeway collision leaves 1 dead in Riverside
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News